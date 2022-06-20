Huntingdon woman raising money by eating the same rations given to refugees
- Credit: Berni Mueller
Berni Mueller, from Huntingdon, is participating in the Ration Challenge, where participants eat the same rations as refugees to help raise money and awareness.
For one week, from June 19 to June 25, Berni will eat the same rations and quantities given to refugees as part of this national initiative.
The money raised will go towards emergency food, healthcare and life-saving support for communities who have been forced to flee their homes because of conflict or disaster.
Berni said: "When the rations came, I looked and I thought, wow, that’s really it. It is truly devastating to think that people live on these rations, day
in and day out."
"It would be really easy to go and get a biscuit out of the cupboard, but I’m doing this because I want to put myself in that position and make people realise the situation, certainly with what is happening in Ukraine and refugees coming to our country, that people are in."
The ration pack contains 420g of rice, 170g of lentils, 85g of dried chickpeas, 12g of tinned sardines or tofu and 330ml of vegetable oil with an option to buy an additional 1.5kg of rice and 400g of flour.
As an incentive, rewards are given if the participant can gain more sponsorship.
Berni has so far raised enough money to add salt, 210ml of milk and a vegetable of her choice to her rations and needs to raise £600 to get a can of tinned tomatoes.
Berni, who is one day into the challenge, said: “I’ve never wanted a tin of tomatoes so much in my entire life. I don’t know how people can do that consistently.
"When I’m looking forward to the rest of the week, I’ve tried to be as creative as I can, but even then, it is quite depressing to think I’m going to eat rice every day for a week, but that’s the reality of it.
"Although I’ve got lentil soup for lunch, I’m really looking forward to that!”
Berni admits the challenge has been a real eye-opener and even one day has left her feeling tired.
She hopes though that her participation in the challenge can make a real difference and has so far raised £739.46.
If you wish to donate:, visit www.rationchallenge.org.uk/berni-mueller.