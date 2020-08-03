Charlotte Mann shaves head for charity PICTURE: Charlotte Mann Charlotte Mann shaves head for charity PICTURE: Charlotte Mann

A woman from Huntingdon has shaved off her hair to raise money for a charity that helps people who have eating disorders.

Charlotte Mann has cycled a whopping 60 miles over four weeks, she then shaved her hair off, which was donated to the Little Princess Trust.

From completing her cycling challenge Charlotte raised £472 on her Just Giving page which will be given to BEAT, the UK’s Eating Disorder charity.

Charlotte has been struggling with her own eating disorder for two years, which inspired her to start her fundraising, which she calls ‘Challenge Your Perception.’

Charlotte said: “I wanted to challenge my own perceptions as well as raise money for this fantastic charity, which supports people with an eating disorder. It is actually quite shocking how many people are suffering with an eating disorder in silence.

“Living with an eating disorder provides so many daily struggles, but I know that I will conquer it. It may not be today, or tomorrow but it will be one day.”

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/challengeyourperception.

www.beateatingdisorders.org.uk.