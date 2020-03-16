Claudillea, 24, originally from Huntingdon, blends her love of opera and the classics with other styles of music - with the aim of making them more accessible to others.

She has reached the knockout stage of the show in which the judges - Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs, will.i.am and Meghan Trainor - first select their teams after swivelling their chairs to face the performer they like after hearing a blind audition from them.

Claudillea, said: 'It has been the most amazing experience. You watch these talent shows and everyone always talks about how amazing it feels but it wasn't until the ball got rolling did I truly understand all those feelings people speak about,

'It's a rollercoaster and I'm enjoying every single minute of it. It's incredibly humbling.'

Claudillea was born at Hinchingbrooke Hospital but grew up in Malaysia as the family followed her father's work, returning to Huntingdon for school holidays.

You may also want to watch:

'I've been singing seriously from about eight-years-old, which is when I started voice lessons and, as I mentioned on my blind episode, I was part of a girl group in Malaysia where we sang traditional indigenous songs,' she said.

'I'm a trained opera singer - I received my BMus in Classical Voice in New York City - and my goal is to fuse classical vocals with other genres, making it a more accessible sound for everyone.'

At the blind audition stage Olly Murs and Meghan Trainor turned their chairs to see Claudillea, who opted to join Team Meghan. But at the battle round, where she competed against team-mate Blaize China, Meghan Trainor chose to take Blaize through to the knockout stage instead.

However, will.i.am stepped in and 'stole' Claudillea for his team - which enabled her to advance to the knockouts.

Claudillea, whose aunt Patricia Leech is a former Mayor of Huntingdon and grandmother Alice Sedgwick a former deputy mayor, said she was trying to concentrate on the 'here and now' rather than where the future would take her.

She has a range of jobs to support her vocal career, including teaching singing and piano, working in a vegan cafe and is involved in booking performers for corporate shows.

The Voice UK continues Saturdays, 8:30pm on ITV