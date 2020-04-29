When officers arrived, they discovered 33-year-old Steven Clegg engaging with shop staff and passers-by. He then began to shout abuse before biting one officer and punching another during his arrest.

He then spat at a third officer who arrived to assist.

Clegg, of no fixed abode previously pleaded guilty to two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault by beating of an emergency worker.

Today (April 29), he was sentenced to 16 months in prison at Peterborough Crown Court.

Detective Constable Louise Trippett said: “Assaults on emergency workers who are here to keep the people of Cambridgeshire safe are unacceptable.”