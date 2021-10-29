Huntingdon Town Mayor opens new Wood Green Animal Charity shop
- Credit: Archant
The Huntingdon Town Mayor has opened the new Wood Green Animal charity shop on Huntingdon High Street.
Today, October 29, Karl Webb, the Huntingdon Town Mayor has opened the new Wood Green charity shop for customers to enjoy.
The shop has a wealth of clothes, shoes and videos on offer to buy and all proceeds will go to the charity.
Councillor Webb was delighted to welcome shoppers into the store.
Councillor Webb said: “I generally believe that you have to be supportive, certainly to our animal welfare organisations.
You may also want to watch:
“I love charity shop and shop in them myself, but a charity shop that is to do with animal welfare, is even better.
“It is all about raising funds and it is great to see another independent shop on the High Street, because at the end of the day our high street shops have suffered after Covid-19.
Most Read
- 1 Emergency services close St Neots road after medical emergency
- 2 Lucky Huntingdonshire neighbours win People's Postcode Lottery
- 3 Police warning after deer hit by car near Huntingdon
- 4 New 'Uber' style bus service TING to launch this month
- 5 House application rejected as loss of St Neots pub would be 'harmful'
- 6 Cambridgeshire hospitals busy and staff tired and abused
- 7 Memorial stone for Cambridge student laid hidden in undergrowth for 80 years
- 8 Man in court charged with stealing from HDC parking meters
- 9 OBE for Huntingdon businessman who champions international trade
- 10 'I think I hurt him bad mum' says Murder on the Doorstep killer
"I know we have a lot of charity shops on the High Street but it is all about supporting the community."
Wood Green Animal Charity is a long-standing organisation that rescues abandoned pets and animals.
The Godmanchester Wood Green Animal shelter is one of the largest in Europe and can accommodate up to 72 dogs, 123 cats and over 200 small animals.
Clive Byles, Chief Executive of Wood Green Animal Shelter charity said: “We have always wanted to be in Huntingdon, we feel that this is our local town.
“We have always wanted to have a presence on Huntingdon High Street and not just from a sales perspective, but as a presence of who we are as a charity."
“We rely on our community to support us and feel it great that we are just down the road.
“Let’s hope it is going to be really successful.
“It took us quite a lot of time to get this shop in the right place and it has taken a few months for us to get the shop up and running."
When quizzed on what he thinks will sell the most in the shop, Clive said: "It depends on the shop and the location, we find each of our 21 shops has got different kinds of shoppers.
"This shop sells a brilliant amount of merchandise and we are really keen to see what sells the most in this shop."