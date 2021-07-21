Published: 10:15 AM July 21, 2021

Eco Fair in Huntingdon: Left to Right: Natasha Pierson, Huntingdon Town Council, Councillor Karl Webb, Mayor of Huntingdon, Councillor Phil Pearce, Huntingdon Town Council and Hayley Burns, Huntingdon Town Council. - Credit: Archant

Huntingdon has held its first Eco Fair to showcase a number of ways people can reduce plastic waste.

Nationally, this month represents Plastic Free July, which made the introduction of the Eco Fair topical.

The fair was organised by Huntingdon Town Council and took place on Saturday (July 17) on the town's Market Square.

Visitors to the event were able to learn about the impact and importance of waste minimisation and correct disposal, food share schemes, household item recycling, and enjoy locally, sustainably made giftware.

EcoFair in Huntingdon - Credit: Archant

The town council stand provided details on its current green initiatives, including the Refill Scheme, electric vehicles and equipment programme, Huntingdon’s state of the art electric crematorium, the Eco Audit and other projects managed by the Environment Sub Committee.

Huntingdon Mayor, Cllr Karl Webb, attended the event, and he said: “Huntingdon Town Council’s first Eco Fair on Saturday was a real success.

“With the uncertainty of covid restrictions, we did not get as many stallholders on the Market Square as we would have liked, but there was real interest from residents and visitors in learning about the changes we can all make to reduce the impact on the environment.

“Thank you to all our stall holders for bringing their products or sharing their experiences and advice on a variety of environmental issues.

“My thanks go to our town councillors and staff for supporting the day, by either setting up the stalls or discussing how our habits can damage our future if we do not act now.

“A special thank you to Hayley Burns who has organised this event with the support of Natasha Pierson and the town council’s environment committee. I know there are plans and ideas already being discussed for the next event, well done everyone.”

Plastic Free July is described as a global movement that empowers people to be part of the solution to plastic pollution.

People are challenged to reduce their reliance on single-use plastics by eliminating one or more single-use items from their daily lives.

Martin Cooper the owner of the The Refill Shop of Ikigai is also encouraging people to take part in this year's Plastic Free July challenge.