Huntingdon Town Council have cancelled their Civic Sunday Service this Sunday due to growing fears over the coronavirus.

The council, released a statement yesterday (March 11) saying that due to current circumstances they are cancelling the event as a precaution.

You may also want to watch:

The Civic Sunday Service was due to take place on Sunday.

Each year the Mayor of Huntingdon organises a Civic Service for the community to bring people together to celebrate the Mayor's term of office and the Mayor's fundraising for their chosen charities for the year.

This year, Councillor Steve McAdam has been busy raising money for Papworth Trust, MAGPAS, 73 Squadron Air Cadets and Hunts Community Cancer Care Network.

A statement on the town council website says: 'It is with regret that the decision has been made to cancel the Civic Sunday Service on Sunday 15th March 2020. Due to the current circumstances and uncertainty surrounding the COVID 19 Virus the Mayor has decided that on this occasion it would be prudent to cancel the event.

'Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience caused.'