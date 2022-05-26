Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
New Toolstation branch to open in Huntingdon

Pearce Bates

Published: 3:19 PM May 26, 2022
A metal wall with Toolstation branding.

The branch will open as soon as Monday (May 30). - Credit: Toolstation

Toolstation will be opening a new branch in Huntingdon on Monday (May 30). 

The supplier of tools and DIY equipment will be opening their latest outlet on Clifton Road.

The Huntingdon branch will be open seven-days-a-week, from 7.00am to 8.00pm between Monday and Friday.

On Saturdays the store will open between 7.00am and 7.00pm, and between 9.00am to 4.00pm on Sundays.

Seven new roles have been created as a result of the opening.

A spokesperson for Toolstation said: "Toolstation, one of the UK’s fastest growing and largest suppliers of tools and more, announces the opening of a new branch in Huntingdon on Monday 30th May, based on Clifton Road, bringing essential products to local trade and DIY customers...

"...The knowledgeable Huntingdon branch team will be on hand with expert advice and reliable service."

The Huntingdon Toolstation is one of over 500 in Great Britain, selling more than 25,000 products.

The branch will be located at 9A Clifton Road, Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, PE29 7EJ. 


Huntingdon News

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon