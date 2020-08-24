Diversion routes will be in place for closures and full closures for four nights.

The works will take place at:

* Hinchingbrooke Park Road/B1514 Brampton Road junction vehicles will be diverted via the Hinchingbrooke Park loop, towards Brampton on the B1514 to the village roundabout and return eastbound from here for access to Huntingdon Monday August 24 to Wednesday August 26, for three nights.

* A1 southbound to A14 eastbound link Brampton Interchange junction 22, vehicles will be diverted from A1M to A605 westbound to join the A14 eastbound at Thrapston junction 13. Monday 24 to Tuesday 25 for two nights.

* A14 westbound Brampton Interchange junction 22 to New Ellington junction 21 Vehicles will be diverted onto the A1 northbound, exit to Brampton Hut roundabout and onto the A14 westbound from here Thursday 27 for one night.

* A1 northbound Brampton Hut exit slip vehicles will be diverted north to Alconbury to then use A1 southbound and either continue south or exit for access to Brampton Hut roundabout

* A1 northbound Brampton Hut entry slip Vehicles will be diverted east along A141 and then north at Spittals roundabout to the A1307 spur road to re-join the A1 northbound at Alconbury

* A141 eastbound link New Ellington junction 21 to Brampton Hut roundabout Vehicles will be diverted east on the A605 at junction 13 then south on the A1(M) to the A605 to re-join the A14 at junction 21 Saturday August 29, for one night, 9pm – 8am.

Brampton Road B1514 between station car park and Edison Bell Way Vehicles on the Huntingdon town centre side will be diverted onto the ring road, St Peters Road to A141 west to Brampton / Brampton Racecourse junction and into Brampton via B1514.

Vehicles on the Brampton side of the closure will follow this diversion in reverse.

For more information about this scheme, visit: highwaysengland.co.uk/a14.