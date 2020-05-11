Cobi Thomas, 18, of Beaton Crescent, pleaded guilty to dwelling burglary and theft and was sentenced to six months in a Young Offenders Institute on Wednesday (May 6) at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.

He used a ladder found in the garden of a home in Bernard Close to break in through a window and steal a laptop worth £250 and cash while the victim was out at work in June 2018.

Thomas was arrested after his fingerprints were found at the scene. He was also ordered to pay £280 compensation.

Detective Constable Neil Gibbs said: “We’re committed to tackling burglary across the county and putting those responsible before the courts. Being burgled can have a significant and long-lasting impact on victims.”