The BTEC Level 2 Travel and Tourism course led to results of students receiving grades from merit/pass through to distinction.

Students had mentoring from ASLA Travel and guest speakers from the Premier Travel and off-site visits to Woburn Safari Park and Aerozone at Stansted.

Learners logged on to Teams to complete their coursework and attended their full timetable online during the lockdown period.

Elaine Groombridge said: “All of the Level 2 travel students have developed in confidence and professional skill.

“As tutors, we are proud of their achievements and how they have demonstrated their college values.

“The learners have fed back that the support given by their tutor, Megan Miller, has undoubtedly assisted them in achieving their aspirations.”

The BTEC Level 3 Business Extended Diploma learners also continued to shine with Jeremicko Onrubia going to Birkbeck University of London to study a BSc in Marketing and Natasha Newland going to Northampton University to study BA in Primary Education with QTS.

In addition, Toby Frith has started a Trainee Graduate Management programme at Tesco.