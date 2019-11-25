Anna and Elsa at the St Neots Christmas Lights Anna and Elsa at the St Neots Christmas Lights

Huntingdon held a three-day Christmas market and the lights were switched on by the town's mayor, Cllr Steve McAdam on Friday evening.

He was joined on stage by Father Christmas, the Frozen princesses and the Grinch. HCR104fm and BBC Radio Cambridgeshire were compering the stage. This year's event had record numbers in attendance.

Singer Andrew Bourn entertained the crowds in St Neots on Sunday and he was joined on stage by medicinal chef Dale Pinnock, town mayor, Cllr Gordon Thorpe, deputy mayor, Christine Green, the St Neots Rock Choir and the ESCA May queen and princess and singer Andrew Bourn.

St Ives Town Council teamed up with the St Ives Town Initiative and the St Ives Christmas lights committee to put on a Christmas market, funfair and lights switch-on event in the town.

