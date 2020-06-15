Shoppers outside TK Max PICTURE: Archant Shoppers outside TK Max PICTURE: Archant

The longest queue was outside the Sports Direct store in St Benedict’s Court, which saw shoppers having to wait an average of 90 minutes to enter the store.

There were also lengthy queues outside TK Max.

One shopper standing outside Sports Direct said: “I have been standing in this queue for 45 minutes and I am only halfway through. I think I’ve probably got another 45 minutes to go.

“My daughter is getting tired now, but needs new clothes, at least the weather is nice.”

Other shops such as TK Max, Poundland and Wilkos also had long queues outside today, with up to a half an hour wait time. Poundland and Wilkos have been open during lockdown as they both sell food and essential items.

Shop attendants outside TK Max, welcomed customers into the store with masks on and there were hand sanitisers at the front entrance of the store.

People were queuing using a two-metre distance rule.

One shopper standing outside TK Max told us: “It feels morally wrong to be here, although we are allowed to, it’s just way too busy and I don’t think the social distancing is really happening, as people are walking past each other.

“The spaces between the queues aren’t that far away from each other, so you have to walk through everyone.”

“We are shopping more in terms of mental health today, just to feel normal and to be able to go into the shops.”