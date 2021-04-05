Published: 4:00 PM April 5, 2021

Hunts Shopmobility is a small, local, self-funding registered charity which hires out mobility scooters and manual wheelchairs at a low cost to anyone experiencing limited mobility.

We’re located very conveniently for Huntingdon town centre in the Princes Street car park, Malthouse Close, Huntingdon and as an essential service we’ve been able to remain open during most of the pandemic, with reduced days and hours.

We were established in 2006 when Huntingdon High Street was pedestrianised so 2021 marks our 15th-year anniversary.

Over those years, many people have benefitted from us being here so they’re able to access the amenities of Huntingdon and the surrounding area.

However, our equipment hire isn’t exclusive to use in Huntingdon. We cover all of Huntingdonshire and sometimes beyond.

Celia Barden Manager of ShopMobility - Credit: Celia Barden

We at Hunts Shopmobility are more than a hire service though. We’re part of the local community and a lifeline to many who find us a great help to get out and about and be included and we all know how important that is to mental health and wellbeing.

As part of the local community we aim to help many of our other local charities and organisations. We’re currently a donation point for the Help Our Heroes, Charles Hicks Covid Hub staff and volunteers and we’ve loaned out manual wheelchairs to both the Charles Hicks Covid Hub and the Grove Practice, in St Ives to aid with their Covid vaccination programme.

We’ve also been a donation point for the Huntingdon Community Covid Response teams Christmas Toy appeal and we have masks in the office for sale by donation for the Butterfly Project.

As our fundraising has been limited this year we’re always grateful to the various people and organisations that support us too both financially and with advice such as the Rotary Club of Huntingdon Cromwell, who recently made a donation to us, the Freemans Trust, Huntingdon Town Council and its councillors and staff, BID Huntingdon, Hunts Forum and Hannah Tuck our local Co-op community pioneer.

If you or someone you know has limited mobility and would like more details about our service or you would like to help us in any way, contact us on: 01480 432793 or email: shopmobility@huntsforum.org.uk for more details.