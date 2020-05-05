Eden Ward, 24, of Ambury Hill, Huntingdon pleaded guilty to four counts of shoplifting and possession of cannabis at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on May 4.

Ward was sentenced to 22 weeks in prison after the court heard that between April 5 and 20, he stole meat and wine from Tesco Express in Wertheim Way, Stukeley Meadows and Marks and Spencer in Chequers Court, Huntingdon.

CCTV footage linked Ward to all the thefts and he was arrested on May 3 when he was also found in possession of cannabis.

Ward’s court appearance activated a 16-week suspended sentence. He was given a further six weeks for the new charges.

After the hearing, PC Louise Shaw said: “We’re committed to catching shoplifters and putting them before the courts. Shoplifting can have a huge impact on both businesses and those who work for them.”