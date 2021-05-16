Published: 1:00 PM May 16, 2021

Riley Franklin, 11, co-authored his book The Adventures of Croc-Man and Wolf-Girl: Rise of Dr. Fishnip with his dad Ben. - Credit: Ben Franklin

A talented schoolboy from Huntingdon has turned his imagination into a number one best-selling Amazon children’s book.

Riley Franklin, 11, co-authored his book The Adventures of Croc-Man and Wolf-Girl: Rise of Dr. Fishnip with his dad Ben.

At the start of lockdown Riley, who is autistic, had the idea to turn some of his drawings into a book – but never did he think he would see his two characters become fiction favourites.

Riley’s book has gained attention from the likes of celebrity radio host Chris Moyles and topped the Amazon charts.

It’s even getting recognition at his secondary school St Peter’s and former primary school Stukeley Meadows - where it sold out.

The book tells the story of when a magic stunt goes wrong, and best friends William and Vanessa wake the next day to discover they've been transformed into superheroes.

But there's just one catch - they're no longer human, but William is a crocodile and Vanessa is a wolf!

Riley’s dad Ben said: “Riley is incredibly imaginative and creative.

“He has planned out the whole story, a terrific arch nemesis and so much enthusiasm, so it was no-brainer to undertake this little adventure with him.

“Over the past year we've written the book, had some wonderful illustrations drawn by US-based comic-book artist Karl Slominski, and been given lots of support by people around us.

“Finally, it's available to buy, and we're so excited to be able to share it with the world and bring recognition.

“We think this may be one of the only few fiction books written (with his dad!) by an autistic child.”

The book is aimed at ages seven to 12 and is available locally in Niche Comics and Bookshop in Huntingdon as well as online.

“It is a fun, silly adventure story with real heart and my son's voice is truly felt on every page,” Ben added.

“Writing this book with Riley has been precious time, and if Covid and lockdown has given us something positive, it's this.

“Riley might struggle in some areas of his life, but he has so much creativity bursting from him it's almost like autism is his super power!”

Visit Amazon to order The Adventures of Croc-Man and Wolf-Girl: Rise of Dr. Fishnip on paperback or on Kindle.