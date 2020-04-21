The school, like many across the county, have remained open for children of key workers and the academy wanted to pay a personal tribute to those on the frontline.

Headteacher Hannah Connor-James said: “Being located so close to Hinchingbrooke Hospital and with many of our school community directly affected by the current crisis, this is a cause close to our hearts and we wanted to show our support for those in our school community and nationwide who are fighting so hard to get us through these dreadful times.

“Like many other schools, with thanks to our own amazing staff, we have remained open during the closure period- including the school holidays- specifically for the children of key workers and we are proud to be able to support the critical roles they are carrying out.”

