Thongsley school help to plant more than 300 trees
- Credit: Hunts Post
Thongsley School in Huntingdon - with the help of the Huntingdon Cromwell Rotary Club - haS planted more than 300 trees.
Steve Legg, environmental lead for the Huntingdon Cromwell Rotary Club, helped to organise the project.
The Woodland Trust provided the trees for free as part of an initiative to encourage schools and clubs to plant trees.
Steve said: “We actually ordered and received from The Woodland Trust 420 trees and we planted approximately 320 trees in a remarkable time of 45 minutes, I was gobsmacked.
“We were able to do that with 50 volunteers, they were children, parents, guardians, teachers, school assistants and Rotarians.
“I was actually amazed by how many people there were and was delighted."
Two weeks before the tree planting area was prepared and a head labyrinth was made.
Steve said: “There was so much enthusiasm from the youngsters, they just wanted to get on and the planting provided a great community spirit.”