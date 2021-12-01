A Huntingdonshire school has expressed its delight after it was again awarded a Good rating from Ofsted inspectors.

An inspector from the Government body visited St John’s CofE Primary School, in Huntingdon, last month, and praised what he described as the school's “calm and pleasant” atmosphere.

Pupils at the Diocese of Ely Multi-Academy Trust (DEMAT) school told the inspector their classes feel like “an extended family” where they can “learn, grow and make friends in a happy and inclusive environment.

Among the areas praised by the lead inspector included the school’s teachers and teaching assistants, while leaders were applauded for the positive effects of staff training on children’s learning.

Altogether, the inspector said the school ensured pupils were “happy, safe, and well cared for.”

Kate Lund, headteacher of the primary school, said she was thrilled for her pupils and staff.

She said: “The whole team here at St John's are delighted with the outcome of the Ofsted inspection.

“We work hard to give our children the very best. We have high expectations and are incredibly ambitious for them. We are so pleased that this, along with the calm, family nature of our school, has been acknowledged.”

Elsewhere, children at the school were praised for their behaviour, respectfulness and tolerance in the way they celebrate the differences between people.

The school’s parliament was also commended for the way it teaches children the value of democracy, as well as its elected eco champions.

Adrian Ball, DEMAT chief executive said he was glad to see the school receive so much praise.

He said: “All of us at the Trust are incredibly pleased for the staff and children at St John’s.

“The report highlights the knowledge-rich curriculum being delivered at the school, which helps to create the best possible outcomes for the children.

“It is especially great to see the children praised for their behaviour and tolerance. We are very proud of them all for reflecting the values we pride ourselves on.”

For more information on DEMAT and its schools, visit: www.demat.org.uk.