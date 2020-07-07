Hunts Shopmobility, based in the Princes Street car park, says it has received support from local organisations.

Celia Barden, who runs the Hunts Shopmobility, said: “It is with the generosity of the Freemans Trust , Hunts Forum, BID Huntingdon, Huntingdon Town Council and the two local Rotary clubs, who have all supported Hunts Shopmobility with grants over the past couple of months and years, that Hunts Shopmobility have been able to survive and reopen and they would like to thank them for their continued support.”

Hunts Shopmobility provides those with limited mobility the chance to access Huntingdon town centre by hiring out mobility scooters and manual wheelchairs. Some of this equipment can be hired for a longer term such as a weekend.

Alan Roberts a user of Shopmobility said he was delighted that the service was now open again as he finds it invaluable for getting about Huntingdon town centre to do his shopping and he was sad when the service had to be suspended back in March.

You do not need to be registered disabled to hire equipment.

Call: 01480 432793 or email: shopmobility@huntsfroum.org.uk for further details.