Owner John Hoskins, made the decision to open later than the Government’s date for bars and restaurants to reopen, which was July 4. He said he wanted to observe how other restaurants, bars and cafes operated first and not open up too quickly.

Mr Hoskins was also adamant that we wanted customers to receive the Old Bridge experience when finally returning.

But the hotel has now officially reopened and Mr Hoskins says he is delighted.

“Yes, we are open and it’s all going really well.

“I am delighted to have seen so many regulars and locals back in the hotel already. We are open for restaurant bookings, but also for walk-ins. We are offering a full menu as well as drinks, coffee and snacks.”

The wine shop at the hotel had remained open during the lockdown, which Mr Hoskins says has made a little profit.