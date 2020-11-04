Stuart Orme, curator of the museum said: “The museum has been welcoming visitors again since July, with Covid-19 precautions in place to ensure that our visitors, volunteers and staff have been kept safe.

“However, with the announcement on Saturday that England is going into a temporary lockdown, we are closing the museum for a few weeks as required from this Thursday.

“We thank everyone for their continued support and patience during these exceptional times and look forward to seeing them as soon as circumstances allow.”

The museum hopes to reopen as soon as the current temporary lockdown is lifted, and in the meantime will add further digital content on its social media and YouTube channels to keep people engaged whilst in ‘social isolation’.

Visitors are asked to visit the museum’s website at: www.cromwellmuseum.org, follow on Facebook at @thecromwellmuseum or on Twitter at @museumcromwell to keep up to date with what’s going on.