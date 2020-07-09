ICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

Published: 11:00 PM July 9, 2020 Updated: 4:37 PM November 1, 2020

Notice is given that I, Philip Peacock have on the 16th June 2020 applied to Huntingdonshire District Council as the Licensing Authority for a Premises Licence for the Market Square, Market Hill, Huntingdon, PE29 3NJ on behalf of Huntingdon Town Council for Huntingdon’s Christmas Market 2020 from Friday 20th November - Sunday 22nd November 2020. The opening hours of the Market will be as follows: • Friday 20th November 12noon -7.00pm • Saturday 21st November 10.00am - 5:00pm • Sunday 22nd November 10.00am - 4.00pm The premise license included the supply and sale of alcohol and live music and performances for the duration of the event.

LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

Anyone wishing to make representations concerning this application should do so in writing to: Huntingdonshire District Council, Licensing Section, Pathfinder House, St. Mary’s Street, Huntingdon, Cambs PE29 3TN

Representations in respect of this application must reach the Licensing Authority by Thursday 23rd July 2020. Persons wishing to inspect the register or the record of this application may do so by attending the office of the Licensing Section, during office hours, Monday to Friday inclusive.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application, the maximum fine for which on summary conviction is £5000.