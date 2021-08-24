Published: 12:48 PM August 24, 2021

A new president has been elected for the Huntingdon Cromwell Rotary Club.

Michael Day from Brampton, has been chosen as the new president and celebrated with the members of the Rotary Club in an afternoon tea on Sunday (August 22).

He was delighted to be elected and said: “I am really happy to be the new president and feel like I have been recycled in a sense.

"I was the president of the Rotary Club from June 1995 to June 1996, so it is nice to come back to this role again.

"We have a good club here and lovely members, who all back you up."

Alistair Wotherspoon who was the previous president has stepped down from his role and was delighted to hand over the reins.

Michael said: "Alistair did a marvellous job and kept us going through the pandemic on our zoom calls.

"This took a lot of effort on his part to keep all of this going, as it was all very technical."