News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

New president elected for Huntingdon Cromwell Rotary Club

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 12:48 PM August 24, 2021   
Michael Day with Alistair Wotherspoon

Michael Day with Alistair Wotherspoon - Credit: Archant

A new president has been elected for the Huntingdon Cromwell Rotary Club. 

Michael Day from Brampton, has been chosen as the new president and celebrated with the members of the Rotary Club in an afternoon tea on Sunday (August 22).  

He was delighted to be elected and said: “I am really happy to be the new president and feel like I have been recycled in a sense.  

"I was the president of the Rotary Club from June 1995 to June 1996, so it is nice to come back to this role again.

"We have a good club here and lovely members, who all back you up."

You may also want to watch:

Alistair Wotherspoon who was the previous president has stepped down from his role and was delighted to hand over the reins. 

Michael said: "Alistair did a marvellous job and kept us going through the pandemic on our zoom calls.

Most Read

  1. 1 Drug dealer ordered to pay back more than £150,000
  2. 2 Could Secret Garden Party be making a comeback after four years?
  3. 3 Lone cashier held up at gunpoint at service station
  1. 4 Man in court following armed robbery at service station
  2. 5 Buckfest is back! Sell-out success for annual music festival
  3. 6 Aerial photos show successful return for We Out Here Festival
  4. 7 Dash cam footage ends reign of terror by dangerous burglar
  5. 8 Ant and Dec's new TV game show recruiting people from Cambridgeshire
  6. 9 Huntingdon team take out ‘Mario’ drugs line
  7. 10 Two-car crash at 'dangerous junction' in Hunts village

"This took a lot of effort on his part to keep all of this going, as it was all very technical."

Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sacked special Ryan Berridge

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Special sacked for 94mph drive, use of term 'pikey rodders' and...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The death of a five-week-old baby Reuben McNulty who was attacked by a family dog has been described as a "tragic accident". 

Death of baby attacked by Staffordshire Bull Terrier was 'tragic accident'

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Former Carphone Warehouse in Huntingdon set to be 24-hour gaming centre

24-hour adult gaming centre recommended for approval

Julian Makey

Logo Icon
The Chequers pub in St Neots could become a family home.

Plans for local pub to become family home

Julian Makey

Logo Icon