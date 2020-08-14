Christian Jordan, 48, entered Tesco Express in Werthiem Way, at about 10.10pm on October 8.

While inside he threatened staff with a knife and demanded cash.

The staff handed over more than £600 before he fled on foot towards Edison Bell Way, where he was stopped by officers who had been alerted to the ongoing robbery.

After checking CCTV images at the shop and seeing his clothing matched that of the robber, he was detained and searched.

During the search £525 in cash was found hidden in his shoe.

Meanwhile, a call from CCTV operators came in to say a man, believed to be Jordan, had been spotted coming out of some bushes by a nearby skatepark.

With help from the dog unit, officers searched the area and found a track leading to a further bundle of cash, totalling £105.

After denying involvement in police interview he was bailed for further investigations to take place, however he was arrested again on January 22 for outstanding offences.

A homemade knife, similar to the one used during the robbery in October, was found when officers searched Jordan and he was further arrested for possessing an offensive weapon.

While in custody he refused to leave his cell to be interviewed for those offences or the robbery, which he was re-arrested for as a result of the new evidence.

Today (August 14) at Peterborough Crown Court Jordan, of High Street, Huntingdon, was jailed for nine years and nine months after he was found guilty of robbery and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

DC Josh Mills, who investigated, said: “Jordan continuously denied responsibility for the offences and forced the victims to be put through a trial, but thanks to the significant amount of evidence we were able to find, he has today seen justice.

“There is no excuse for carrying weapons, regardless of whether you plan to use them or not.

“His actions caused innocent shop workers to fear for their lives. I hope his sentence brings some closure for them.”

Information about weapons and drugs can be found on the force website, along with the option to report information via https://bit.ly/3g3OvCU.