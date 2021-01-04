Published: 10:44 AM January 4, 2021

Road closures for the A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon which will mean closing lanes and carriageways on the A1, A14 and some local roads.

Clearly signed diversion routes will always be in place for closures. For this week, the planned closures are:

Full closures Wednesday 6 to Friday 8 (three nights) • B1514 Brampton Road between Hinchingbrooke Park Road and Edison Bell Way . Vehicles on the Huntingdon town centre side will be diverted onto the ring road, Ermine Street B1044 to Spittals roundabout, A141 west to Brampton / Brampton Racecourse junction and into Brampton via B1514. Vehicles on the Brampton side of the closure will follow this diversion in reverse. Hinchingbrooke Park Road between the loop and Brampton Road Vehicles will be diverted via Hinchingbrooke Park Road loop onto B1514 Brampton Road. Access to Huntingdon will be via A141 to Spittals and onto Ermine Street B1044 Saturday 9 (one night) 9pm – 8am • Brampton Road B1514 between station car park and Edison Bell Way Vehicles on the Huntingdon town centre side will be diverted onto the ring road, St Peters Road to A141 west to Brampton / Brampton Racecourse junction and into Brampton via B1514. Vehicles on the Brampton side of the closure will follow this diversion in reverse. For more information about this scheme, visit https://highwaysengland.co.uk/a14- cambridge-to-huntingdon-improvement-scheme-home/