Possible disruption around Huntingdon town centre for roadworks

Debbie Davies

Published: 7:00 AM July 12, 2021    Updated: 7:48 AM July 12, 2021
Highways England is continuing with its A14  Cambridge to Huntingdon improvement scheme and the following diversion could cause some disruption this week.

For this week, the planned closures are: Full closure on Saturday, July 1,  from 8am till 5pm  on the B1514 Brampton Road between Scholars Avenue and Edison Bell Way.

Vehicles on the Huntingdon town centre side will be diverted onto the ring road, St Peter's Road to A141 west to Brampton/Brampton Racecourse junction and into Brampton via the B1514.

Vehicles on the Brampton side of the closure will follow this diversion in reverse. Highways England says there will be diversion signs along the route.

For more information about this scheme, visit: https://highwaysengland.co.uk/a14- cambridge-to-huntingdon-improvement-scheme-home/

