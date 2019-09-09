The 34 homeowners of Elm Tree Court, on the High Street, had to be evacuated and housed in temporary accommodation in June last year after the blaze, which started in a communal area on the fourth floor at about 10.30am, caused extensive damage.

To celebrate the residents' return, housebuilder McCarthy & Stone organised an afternoon tea party.

Area manager Jacqueline Schucroft said: "It was a small gathering with staff and homeowners but such a wonderful opportunity for everyone to come together again. It was a lovely afternoon thoroughly enjoyed by all."

On the evening of the fire, three local care homes and a hotel provided shelter while several shops helped with food and essential goods. Boots and Lloyds pharmacy also assisted with customer prescriptions and urgent medications.

Local housing group, Luminus organised accommodation for 15 homeowners, while the others resided in privately rented homes organised by McCarthy & Stone.

"We are delighted to welcome everyone home to Elm Tree Court which has been transformed into the lovely development it once was. It is lovely to see all the homeowners' smiling faces once again," added Miss Schucroft.