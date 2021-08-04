News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
Huntingdon home to one of the most 'luxurious' breakfasts in the UK

Clare Butler

Published: 9:09 AM August 4, 2021   
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day - and The Old Bridge in Huntingdon one of the best in the UK.

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day - and The Old Bridge in Huntingdon one of the best in the UK, according to research.

A Huntingdon restaurant has been ranked as having one of the most “luxurious” breakfast menus in the UK. 

The Old Bridge came second on TripAdvisor for the best brekkie menu outside of London. 

Magnet analysed the menus of restaurants with a 4.5- to 5-star rating on the review site that are classed as “fine dining”. 

The most expensive item was then selected across a range of beverages and dishes, with each price receiving a weighted score between 0 to 100 to rank each restaurant.  

Everything from coffee, cereal, egg-based dishes, and a traditional fry up were ranked as part of the research. 

The Old Bridge was also noted for offering a full English breakfast for less than half the price of the most expensive option in London. 

Beth Boulton, head of marketing at Magnet, said: “We wanted to showcase a variety of restaurants from all over the country that can give us that taste of luxury first thing in the morning.” 



