Response team provide school uniforms to families in need
- Credit: Councillor Patrick Kadewere
Huntingdonshire District Council (HDC) have awarded a community chest grant to the Huntingdon Community Group’s Covid-19 Response Team.
The grant is to provide school uniform support to local families in financial difficulty.
The group’s founder, Councillor Patrick Kadewere said: “We are very grateful to Huntingdonshire District Council for providing the funding for this much-needed project.
"For several years families have struggled to meet the high costs of school uniform costs since the county council’s financial support for low income families ended.
"The pandemic has exacerbated financial difficulties for many so we were pleased to be able to run this project again."
31 children were supported with the funding and if there are any other families still struggling to meet these costs they can now contact Huntingdonshire District Council’s new Resident Advice Team by contacting: residentadvice@huntingdonshire.gov.uk.
We would also like to thank the Butterfly Legacy Project for donating hand sewn bags for the delivery of all uniform requests”.
