The event, which is called "fighting crime and anti social behaviour" will be hosted on Sunday, and Councillors are hoping to chat to people in the area about their concerns.

The surgery comes after numerous requests from residents to host an event like this, and now the Councillors of Huntingdon North Ward will work alongside theh Huntingdon Neighbourhood Policing Team to help tackle crime.

Councillors who will be at the event include, Cllr Anita Diaz, Cllr Patrick Kadewere,Cllr Wakeford, Cllr Ann Beevor and Cllr Samuel Sweek.

Cllr Kadewere said: "We would like to invite the Huntingdon community to come along to The Medway Centre on Sunday 25th August from 4-6pm, to hear from them what we are doing locally, raise any concerns and a community question and answer. Light refreshments will be provided."