Published: 4:00 PM January 11, 2021 Updated: 5:33 PM January 11, 2021

Residents of Huntingdon are to be invited to a new Flagship Virtual Community Meeting taking place on Saturday January 30 from 3-5pm on Zoom.

Organiser Councillor Patrick Kadewere said:“Since the start of the pandemic a large number of public services have moved to online meetings and working from home.

“Engaging and liaising with our communities should be no different. I aim to hold these new meetings on a quarterly basis moving forward and hope that this will provide a platform for local residents to raise concerns or questions on what is happening in the local area and on issues that matter to them.

“Each meeting will have different invited guests on the panel to answer a range of questions raised by residents.”

Residents can submit questions to put to the panel via email or phone, no later than January 23, to: patrick.kadewere@huntingdonshire.gov.uk or 07546432183.

You may also want to watch:

Meeting invitation links can be requested by email or phone and will be shared on social media ahead of the meeting.