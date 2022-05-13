Huntingdon resident Agata Coulson prepares to hand dip beeswax candles from her workshop. - Credit: Agata Coulson

Agata Coulson moved to Huntingdon in March and has been producing hand-dipped candles made out of beeswax from her home in her workshop, the Flying Panda Studio.

Unlike some store-bought paraffin wax candles derived from petroleum, coal, and oil, beeswax candles are completely natural.

Beeswax candles are also known to have air-purifying qualities, which can help those with allergies such as asthma and hay fever.

Agata hand dips the candles into beeswax from her workshop in Huntingdon. - Credit: Agata Coulson

Agata said: “I love working with natural materials and as well I think it is very nice to spread some light.

"We all came out from a little bit of darkness, so beeswax candles are a perfect way to spread some light.”

Agata uses beeswax from Devon and her native country, Poland, but is hoping to build local connections to minimise travel and further benefit the environment.

Some of the hand-crafted beeswax candles made by Agata. - Credit: Agata Coulson

The candles have predominantly been crafted for friends and family, but Agata hopes to expand her small business and "build it into something bigger that can really bring the community together."

To find out more, visit https://www.instagram.com/flyingpandastudio/.







