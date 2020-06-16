The display marks the 400th anniversary of the ship sailing to create the first European colony in New England, with many of the passengers seeking a new life with religious tolerance. They included John Howland, from Fenstanton, who survived the trip despite falling off the ship half way across the Atlantic. It is the latest in a line of models, built from recycled material by Huntingdon Town Council’s grounds team, which includes a recreation of the moon landing, a Lancaster bomber and a tank. Town clerk Philip Peacock said: “We could have gone for the anniversary of a battle but try not to go for the obvious ones.” The council also has displays marking the 125th anniversary of Huntingdonshire Football Association and the 200th anniversary of Florence Nightingale.