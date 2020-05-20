Driving to go for a walk in nature has been essential to the mental health of one woman from Huntingdon.

She told The Hunts Post she found the ‘one hour’ outside rule and not being allowed to drive to a destination, very restrictive and is relieved this has now been changed.

Police were criticised on social media after they warned people not to drive to a local beauty spot to walk their dogs.

Laura de Stefano, from Huntingdon, said she had driven to Godmanchester Nature Reserve as it had “saved her mental health from a dangerous slide”.

“Sometimes driving somewhere to walk was essential,” she said.

“Not everyone lives in an area that is safe to walk in, and not everyone can walk where they live, for various reasons.

“I’d be in real danger of experiencing suicidal ideation again if I didn’t have that daily lifeline of going in the car, to somewhere in Godmanchester or Huntingdon, to walk on grass.

“The greenery is essential to my mental wellbeing and without it - well I’ve been there and it wasn’t pretty as the scars prove.

“Just use common sense people - if it is busy, choose somewhere else and don’t touch anything that you didn’t bring with you.”

People can now meet one other person outside but they must stick to social distancing guidelines and stay two metres apart. INFO: If you have concerns for yourself or another person, there is help out there.

MIND - call: 0300123 3393 or email: info@mind.org.uk; The Samaritans on: 116123 or email: jo@samaritans.org.uk. There is also lots of information at: www.mentalhealth.org.uk.