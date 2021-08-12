Published: 6:00 PM August 12, 2021

One of the community aspects of HCR104fm has always been to hear your name on the radio - often referred to as a shout-out!

Our weekend show Family Favourites (Sundays, at midday-2pm) is your chance to get the song or piece of music you like played on the station, either just for yourself or dedicated to that special person in your life, a family member or just someone who has always been there for you.

Our presenters are Dave and Lee and they have become something of a double act! Dave is the main anchorman and Lee has the weekly job of getting requests, often by visiting Hinchingbrooke Hospital (in more normal times) or even meeting people around town.

At the recent Huntingdon Carnival, Dave and Lee broadcast the show from Sunday’s Live in The Park event before the bands came on stage. It was great for them to get together in person as currently, due to the pandemic, the show is presented remotely with each of them in their own home studios.

Classical music these days has a much greater following than in the past and HCR104fm’s Cool Classics presented by Jon Aveling might just be the show for you, even if you like only one or two classical pieces.

Jon plays a variety of classical music but mostly those tunes you may have heard before but never quite know the title of!

Jon Aveling presents the Classic show on Huntingdon Community Radio. - Credit: HCR

It’s never a ‘heavy listen’ and even if you’re not a dedicated follower of classical, it's a welcome oasis from the stresses and pressures of the day. You can hear Cool Classics at 6pm every Sunday.

The limitations that Covid-19 has imposed on all of us seem at last to be lifting, although we must still act with extreme caution.

Here at HCR104fm we’ve almost grown accustomed to broadcasting from home but a cautious move back into our studios is planned to take place very soon.

It’s our base, our workplace and where we operate best. It will be a planned but welcome return to normality carried out under strict guidelines to ensure the safety of our volunteers and guests - and we can’t wait!

If you would like to submit a request, at the moment email is best: studio@hcrfm.co.uk