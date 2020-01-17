The East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) has confirmed it is bringing back the exciting fundraiser that saw some 1,200 people get covered in coloured foam last year.

Bubble Rush is a fun run with a difference, as participants head off amongst a sea of bubbles, before passing four bubble stations where cannons pump out foam to create a four-foot (1.2-metre) deep bubble bath.

The event was held at Huntingdon Racecourse last year, proving popular enough to raise in the region of £37,222.

It will be held at the same venue this year on Sunday, June 7. Runners will go off in two waves at 11am and 12.30pm. The course is 2.5k and participants will be able to do it twice if they wish.

Sian Hewitt, EACH Cambridgeshire events' fundraiser, said: "We're thrilled to be running this event again after such a brilliant response when we staged it for the first time last year.

"As anyone who went will know, the runs are a spectacular sight and great fun for all involved. There's no race element, meaning participants are free to run, jog, walk, dance or toddle through the foam. It's a completely natural and safe mixture."

Alongside the course will be lots of merchandise, catering and other amusements, making it a proper family day out.

Sian added: "Tickets for the Bubble Rush events this year will be sold in stages, so the earlier you book the cheaper it is. While there's no fundraising target, registration fees help cover the costs of your participation and so we're asking everyone to try raise a minimum £15. Our top fundraisers will be receiving £50 vouchers. Come along and soak up the colourful atmosphere."

Tickets are currently priced at £16 for adults, £9 for children aged four to 15, £3 for children aged under four, £45 for families of two adults and two children, and £14 per person for teams of six or more. All entrants will receive a T-shirt and medal. Head to www.each.org.uk/bubblerush for more information.

Any businesses interested in sponsorship opportunities are asked to contact Lottie Driver on 01223 800765 or email her at: lottie.driver@each.org.uk.