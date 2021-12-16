Children from Huntingdon Primary School have brought food donations to charity Diamond Hampers.

Each year the children of Huntingdon Primary School nominate the charities that they would like to support.

This year one of the charities they have picked was Diamond Hampers, a charity set up to provide food aid to vulnerable families across Cambridgeshire.

In the lead up to Christmas, the children have been busy bringing in donations of food items and sorting them ready to give to the appeal.

It’s been a whole school effort and they have collected 23 large boxes of items including tinned goods, tea, packets and Christmas goodies.

The children very proudly walked to hand deliver all their donations to the staff at the Diamond Hampers shop in Huntingdon town centre.

Elaine Lynch, Headteacher said: “We are so proud of the children and the enthusiasm with which they have entered into the spirit of the appeal.

“It’s been a pleasure to support such a worthwhile local cause which is at the heart of our community.”