Huntingdon Primary School brings food donations to Diamond Hampers
- Credit: Huntingdon Primary School
Children from Huntingdon Primary School have brought food donations to charity Diamond Hampers.
Each year the children of Huntingdon Primary School nominate the charities that they would like to support.
This year one of the charities they have picked was Diamond Hampers, a charity set up to provide food aid to vulnerable families across Cambridgeshire.
In the lead up to Christmas, the children have been busy bringing in donations of food items and sorting them ready to give to the appeal.
It’s been a whole school effort and they have collected 23 large boxes of items including tinned goods, tea, packets and Christmas goodies.
The children very proudly walked to hand deliver all their donations to the staff at the Diamond Hampers shop in Huntingdon town centre.
Elaine Lynch, Headteacher said: “We are so proud of the children and the enthusiasm with which they have entered into the spirit of the appeal.
Most Read
- 1 Traumatic impact of armed robbery on St Neots jewellers
- 2 Woman charged with murder after man dies from strangulation
- 3 Death of 11-week-old Teddie Mitchell to feature in two-part 24 hours in Police Custody
- 4 Ten more drink drivers lose their licences
- 5 Huntingdon man jailed thanks to eagle-eyed off-duty officer
- 6 Jail for drug dealer after officers find ball of crack cocaine on sofa
- 7 Two drivers arrested on suspicion of drug driving after providing a positive roadside test
- 8 Cannabis and money seized from a teenager in Ramsey
- 9 Child in court after stabbing 16-year-old
- 10 Millions of pounds secured for St Neots projects
“It’s been a pleasure to support such a worthwhile local cause which is at the heart of our community.”