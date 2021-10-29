Lucky Huntingdonshire neighbours win People's Postcode Lottery
- Credit: People's Postcode Lottery
Lucky residents in Huntingdon may have won £1,000 if they play the People’s Postcode Lottery.
The winning postcode of PE29 3RT was picked as part of the subscription service's daily winners for yesterday (October 28).
People’s Postcode Lottery posted a photo of all winning postcodes online.
The postcodes stretch all around the UK and £1,000 is won by every ticket in each postcode.
The post read: “There's £1,000 daily prize winners in these 20 lucky postcodes!
“Fingers crossed you will see your postcode on the list soon too.”
For just £10 a month, People’s Postcode Lottery players can win prizes every single day and there are thousands of lucky winners every week.
If you’re the winner, or know the winner, please get in touch via email clare.butler@archant.co.uk, we’d love to hear from you!
