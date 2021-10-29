People's Postcode Lottery host Jeff Brazier could be knocking on your door in Huntingdon! - Credit: People's Postcode Lottery

Lucky residents in Huntingdon may have won £1,000 if they play the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The winning postcode of PE29 3RT was picked as part of the subscription service's daily winners for yesterday (October 28).

People’s Postcode Lottery posted a photo of all winning postcodes online.

The postcodes stretch all around the UK and £1,000 is won by every ticket in each postcode.

Amazing news for all #PostcodeLotteryPeople playing in these TWENTY lucky postcodes - you've just become £1000 richer 💸 🙌



We reveal #DailyPrizes every single day, so fingers crossed your postcode will be lucky soon too 🤞https://t.co/WmrFx5in34 pic.twitter.com/49NCWl08xf — Postcode Lottery (@PostcodeLottery) October 28, 2021

The post read: “There's £1,000 daily prize winners in these 20 lucky postcodes!

“Fingers crossed you will see your postcode on the list soon too.”

For just £10 a month, People’s Postcode Lottery players can win prizes every single day and there are thousands of lucky winners every week.

