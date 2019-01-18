Everyone Health group, commissioned by Cambridgeshire County Council, has opened a pop-up shop based in the former Robert Goddard shop at unit 6 in Chequers Court. Trained advisors are offering free services such as how to give up smoking, and advice on improving lifestyle and preventing ill health. There will also be an opportunity to have an NHS health check.

Anyone who signs up for a service will be entered into a free draw for a gym membership at One Leisure. There is also an opportunity to win one of 10 active lifestyle passes, which includes 10 free classes at One Leisure.

All services are led by qualified staff and include nutritionists, physical activity specialists, smoking cessation trainers, falls prevention specialists, health trainers and NHS health check trainers. There is also advice on losing weight for adults and children.

Huntingdon mayor, Councillor Sarah Gifford, officially opened the shop on January 14 and it will operate for six weeks.