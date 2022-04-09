A terrified mother-of-two says she feared for her life after nine police officers, armed with a Taser and a battering ram, arrived at her house to seize their tiny Yorkshire terrier.

Hayley Scanlan, 28, had refused to hand over her 12-inch-long dog called Bobby at her home in Huntingdon before police called for back-up.

Officers from Bedfordshire Police were sent to the quiet cul-de-sac with a warrant to seize the dog after Bobby’s previous owner reported him stolen.

Bedfordshire Police arrived with a battering ram. - Credit: Supplied/Hayley Scanlan

Unarmed officers arrived first, but when Hayley refused to open the door, she says two armed officers turned up and sealed off the street.

She refused to give up her seven-year-old pooch for almost an hour before giving in when an officer pulled out a battering ram.

Hayley, who works for a law firm, told The Sun: “They [officers] were banging on the door so hard I thought someone was trying to break in.

“I refused to give up Bobby until I spoke to a solicitor or my aunt who is a magistrate so I understood my rights.

Bobby and six-year-old Hugo. - Credit: Supplied/Hayley Scanlan

“But they told me I had ten minutes before they’d remove him by force.

“I feared for my life. It was terrifying.

“I didn’t want to let them take my dog away but when I saw the armed police and one officer grab the clamp to bash the door in, I knew I had no choice.”

Hayley’s husband lian, 32, looked after their seven-month-old daughter Dolcie and comforted their son Hugo, six, who was upstairs crying during the ordeal.

Hayley’s mum, Kim Williams, 57, said: “We’ve never been in trouble with the police, yet they treated us like we’re the Krays.”

Hayley's family in Huntingdon. - Credit: Supplied/Hayley Scanlan

Bobby was returned to his former owner after the warrant was enforced and Hayley has now launched an online appeal to get him back.

She insists he was willingly given to her when they lived in Luton last May by an elderly neighbour who was recovering from a heart attack.

Hayley added: “She agreed I should keep Bobby but now she’s decided she wants him back and told the police he’s stolen.

"I don’t believe Bobby is safe because sadly she can’t look after him properly.

“I am now looking to sue Bedfordshire Police.

Crying Hugo cradling Bobby during the raid in Huntingdon. - Credit: Supplied/Hayley Scanlan

“Bobby was not stolen, he was given to me after I had taken the lady in to recover after being discharged from hospital at which time I was pregnant.”

Her petition has since had almost 350 signatures

Det Insp Melissa Cunningham of Bedfordshire Police says Bobby was still microchipped to an owner in Luton who reported the pet stolen.

She said: “In terms of resources, two officers who were nearby were called to the scene to assist with a potential forced entry after police were refused entry to the property.”