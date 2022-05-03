Clifford, the Malinois dog (Belgian Shepherd), located the woman in a wooded area near Huntingdon. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A police dog successfully found a missing woman, who was described as "suicidal" by Cambridgeshire Police.

The Malinois dog, a Belgian Shepherd, located the woman this morning (May 3), in a dense wooded area near Huntingdon.

She was discovered nine hours after her initial disappearance.

PD Clifford assisted @HuntsCops this morning with a suicidal missing female, female located in a dense wooded area 9hrs after disappearing #thenoseknows pic.twitter.com/XlYYYWU8cM — BCH Police Dogs (@BCHPoliceDogs) May 3, 2022

A spokesperson from Cambridgeshire Police said: "PD (Police Dog) Clifford assisted Huntingdonshire Police this morning with a suicidal missing female, female (was) located in a dense wooded area 9hrs after disappearing."

PD Clifford has been with the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Dog Unit since late 2020, after being taken on as a puppy.

He was chosen from a rescue centre, and placed on the police's Dog Development Programme.

After being assigned a handler (PC Baz Gray), Clifford passed his general purpose course first time, and joined the dog unit in November 2021.

A spokesperson from the unit, said: "Our police dogs search for missing or vulnerable people, chase and catch offenders and protect officers in dangerous situations.

"Some dogs are also specially trained to detect drugs, cash, firearms or explosives through their sense of smell.

"They're a vital part of our team."

The Samaritans charity, which aims to help those experiencing suicidal thoughts, can be contacted on the phone (116 123), or online via their website or email.