Huntingdon has paid tribute to the Queen following her death on September 8. Pictured are members of Little Paxton Parish Council. - Credit: Little Paxton Parish Council / PA

Councillors, museums, mayors and churches across Huntingdonshire have paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II who died on September 8.

The nation’s longest-reigning monarch spent her final days at Balmoral, her beloved Scottish castle.

Following the sad news, tributes were made to Her Majesty across the district, and they are still pouring in now.

Tributes from Huntingdon

Group leader of the Conservative group at Huntingdonshire District Council – Jonathan Gray

“I am deeply saddened at the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and I extend my condolences and prayers to the Royal Family as they grieve."

Norris Museum in St Ives

“From all of us at The Norris, we are deeply saddened to receive the news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"Thank you Ma'am, for you unparalleled grace, dedication, and service to us all.”

Mayor of Godmanchester – Cllr Dick Taplin

"I know that we were, perhaps subconsciously, expecting that this day would eventually come – but we will always have hoped that it would be at some other time, and well into the future.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is no longer with us and that leaves a gap in all our lives."

Mayor of St Ives – Cllr Philip Pope

“On behalf of the people of St Ives, we send our most sincere condolences to the Royal Family at this very sad time.

"For the majority of the population, we have never known a time when Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II wasn’t on the throne. "

Huntingdonshire District Council Labour Leader - Cllr Sam Wakeford

“The nation will mourn the passing of Her Majesty The Queen who demonstrated extraordinary dedication and commitment to duty throughout her reign."

Little Paxton Parish Council – Cllr Kathy Bishop

“On behalf of Little Paxton Parish Council and the people of Little Paxton, I extend our condolences to our new King and all the Royal Family on the death of Queen Elizabeth the Second."

Chair of Huntingdonshire District Council - Cllr Michael Burke

"It is with profound sadness that Huntingdonshire District Council has learnt of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

"As the longest reigning monarch, her presence has been consistent throughout our lives."

Huntingdonshire District Council deputy leader – Cllr Tom Sanderson

"Her Majesty’s dedication to the hundreds of charities of which she is patron and her hardworking dedication has been a source of inspiration to so many.

May she rest in peace.”

St Neots Mayor – Cllr Ben Pitt

"I extend my heartfelt sympathy to the Royal Family on the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

"The Queen was a mother-figure to us all - patient, generous, dignified and with an unwavering spirit of service."

Leader of Huntingdonshire District Council – Cllr Sarah Conboy

"On behalf of the people of Huntingdonshire, I offer our deepest condolences to Her Majesty's family during this sad time as they grieve for their Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother.”

Chief fire officer – Chris Strickland

“The thoughts of everyone at Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service are with the Royal Family at this incredibly sad time."

Former Huntingdon MP and Prime Minister - Sir John Major

“It is heartbreaking news. It’s news that one day we knew we would have, but we always hoped would be delayed and would be some way away."

St Neots Parish Church

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"May she rest in peace and rise in glory. God save the King.”

Huntingdon MP – Jonathan Djanogly

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of Her Majesty The Queen. Her Majesty gave exceptional and matchless service to our nation, her other realms and to the wider Commonwealth."

Huntingdon Mayor – Cllr David Landon Cole

“It is with the greatest sadness that we have learnt of the passing of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“Having served the nation with the utmost loyalty and devotion for 70 years, I hope that we as a town can come together during this period of mourning to reflect and remember our Monarch for all that she did and inspired and served in that time.”

MP for Northwest Cambridgeshire - Shailesh Vara

“Queen Elizabeth II dedicated her life to the service of her people and country. She was not born expecting to inherit the throne, but when duty called in 1952 she rose to the challenge.

“Over her seven decades as our Queen, she has provided a reassuring stability, not just to our country, but also to the Commonwealth and the wider world."

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

“Everyone at Cambridgeshire Constabulary sends their deepest condolences to the Royal Family at this very sad time.

“Our thoughts are with the Queen's relatives."