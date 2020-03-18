You may also want to watch:

Stuart Orme, Curator of the Cromwell Museum said: “This has been a very difficult and heart-rending decision for us, particularly as we only reopened after our major refurbishment a few weeks ago. However, our first priority has to be the welfare and good health of our amazing team of volunteers, many of who are retired, and our visitors. As such we’ll be closing the Museum for a few weeks and we thank everyone for their support and patience during these exceptional circumstances.”

The Museum hopes to reopen in May, and in the meantime will add further digital content on its website and YouTube channel to keep people engaged whilst in ‘social isolation’.

Visitors are asked to visit the Museum’s website at www.cromwellmuseum.org, follow it on Facebook at @thecromwellmuseum or on Twitter at @museumcromwell to keep up to date with what’s going on.