Tyler Wellman's mum Aimee is appealing for help to transform her garden into a safe space for her son. Tyler Wellman's mum Aimee is appealing for help to transform her garden into a safe space for her son.

Four year old Tyler Wellman has a life limiting brain condition called Lissencephaly, alongside having epilepsy, ocular motor apraxia, global developmental delay, hip dysplasia, spinal scoliosis, microcephaly, west syndrome. His conditions mean that he is non-mobile, non-verbal and tube fed.

His mum, Aimee Collyer-Page, 28, from Huntingdon, is appealing for help to purchase special sensory equipment for her son to use outside. She is also asking for help to clear up her garden and help make it safe for her son.

Aimee said: "He loves being outside so I'm trying to rally some help, funds, materials, and or time from the community to create a safe space for him in the garden to enjoy the warmer weather; and also install a large sensory summer house at the back to set up his equipment and a safe space with lights and music so he can do his three times daily therapy.

"I'm a single parent and I don't work as I look after him full time so I'm trying to fundraise for him."

Aimee is now appealing for help to transform her garden to allow for Tyler to be able to play safely outside.

"I'd love to be able to set up his equipment ready for physiotherapy in the summerhouse, and set up a quiet safe space for him to be able to roll around and explore without bumping into things, with music and lights, all year round.

"Due to the amount of work that needs doing, including levelling out the garden, laying down the summer house base, and all the materials and labour needed, it's going to cost around a staggering £5,000. We have been lucky enough to have raised a smaller portion of it already, but we need some help for the rest.

"I really believe this will improve Tyler's quality of life and I'm determined to keep the consequences of his condition at bay for as long as possible by helping him develop and learn and strengthen himself."

To donate to the fundraising page visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/aimeecp