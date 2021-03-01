Published: 8:00 AM March 1, 2021

Huntingdon MP Jonathan Djanogly says the roll-out of the vaccine is going well in the district. - Credit: ARCHANT

Huntingdon MP Jonathan Djanogly has welcomed the latest figures showing 25 per cent of people in the Huntingdon constituency have now received a vaccine

Nationally, more than 19.3 million doses of vaccine have been administered to people across the United Kingdom – the equivalent of one in three adults.

The vaccine programme is averaging more than 2.5 million doses a week, with new targets to offer the vaccine to everyone in the top nine priority groups by April 15 and the rest of the adult population by the end of July

“The NHS vaccination programme, the biggest in our country’s history, has been a fantastic success story and showcases the very best of collaboration across the entire United Kingdom," said Mr Djanogly.

"I would like to thank everyone involved in this enormous effort, without whom, this would not be possible."

Everyone in the top four priority groups has now been offered a vaccine, as invites are now going out those in priority groups 5 to 9. The latest figures now show that two thirds of those aged 65 to 69 have now been vaccinated.

“It’s great to see that so many people in my constituency have received the vaccine as we lead the world in our fight back against coronavirus, added Mr Djanogly.

“We are defeating this virus by the hundreds of thousands of jabs going into people’s arms every day, giving us hope as we look to a route back to normality."

Figures show only two countries – the United States and China – have vaccinated more people than the UK.

The UK is securing access to more than 400 million vaccine doses through agreements with seven separate vaccine developers. This includes 100 million doses of the University of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, 40 million doses of the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine, seven million doses of the Moderna vaccine, 60 million doses of the Novavax vaccine, 100 million doses of the Valneva vaccine, 60 million doses of the GSK/Sanofi Pasteur vaccine and 30 million doses of the Janssen vaccine.







