Huntingdon MP Jonathan Djanogly has joined the growing number of Conservative MPs calling for a second vote of confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

In a Tweet, Mr Djanogly said: "In politics, values and ethics do really matter and Britain deserves better, which is why I have again tendered a letter requesting a vote of confidence in the Prime Minister.

Since Sajid Javid's shock resignation as Health Secretary on Tuesday, more than 40 further ministers and aides have quit the Government

Mr Johnson has now come out and sacked Michael Gove, former levelling up minister, who has been accused of briefing the press about events in Number 10.

After so many resignations and one sacking, Mr Johnson is still defiant, saying he has a clear mandate to remain in office.