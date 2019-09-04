The MP for Huntingdon has backed the Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a vote last night, which saw MP's vote to take back control of parliament.

Jonathan Djanogly, voted against the motion to take control of 'Commons business', despite him previously calling the suspension, a "big mistake".

Mr Djanogly, was one of the 301 MP's to vote against the motion, saying it was a "difficult choice."

Mr Djanogly said: "[It was a] Difficult choice. I was worried that the Bill neither delivers a deal nor stops no deal -simply extends. Whilst our new PM believes he can get a deal by 14 October. I think he deserves a chance to deliver. We look again mid October. I remain opposed to shutting down Parliament."

MP for North West Cambridgeshire, Shailesh Vara also voted against the motion.

Vara said: "No deal means trading on WTO rules. As the EU itself trades with many countries on a WTO basis - for example the US, Australia and New Zealand - we should not be so fearful of proceeding on WTO terms if we cannot agree a fair deal with the EU."

However, these votes weren't enough, as Johnson faces his first defeat, as 328 members voted for the motion, objecting to a no-deal Brexit.

Twenty-one of those were Tory MP's who voted for the mtion, defying their own party.

This now allows MP's to bring in a bill requesting to delay Brexit.

This morning, Johnson has announced that he will call for a general election if he is forced to request an extension to the 31 October deadline.

MPs will now vote on the Brexit delay bill. If it passes, the vote on whether to hold an election will follow.

But unless two thirds of MPs back the move for an election it cannot be called.