Huntingdon Town Mayor supports launch of The Eclettica
- Credit: Archant
Huntingdon Town Mayor Karl Webb has shown his support at the launch of The Eclettica.
The Eceletiica is a sound absorption technology enclosed within its false ceiling, minimising the reverberations and blocking sounding waves, creating the optimum acoustic comfort.
The product has been produced by Outside Structure Solutions and was showcased at Dobbies Garden Centre in Huntingdon.
Tom Gosling, the Business Development Manager of Outside Structure Solutions was thrilled to meet the Mayor.
Tom said: "We are so grateful to Dobbies today for getting involved and helping us showcase the event.
“A lot of hard work has gone into this project.”
Karl Webb, the Mayor of Huntingdon said: “I am delighted to be here today, it is really important to be seen out and about supporting local businesses.”
The Eceletiica structure is constructed using a robust T6 aluminium frame with a selection of warm colours and matt finish, painted with high-resistance epoxy powder guaranteeing high quality and durability whilst offering a cosy look that is in harmony with the natural elements.
The atmosphere is completed by its comforting glow created from the integrated LED lighting system, housed within the soltis fabric ceiling, manufactured by Serge Ferrari, a leading company in the production of fabrics used for the construction of functional structures as well as garden furniture.
The structure compliments a vast range of exterior shade and shelter solutions from the creators at Giulio Barbieri, one of the world’s leading providers of canopy structures.
To find out more about the Eclettica, request a brochure or obtain a quote, visit www.ecletticauk.co.uk