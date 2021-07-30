Gallery

Published: 11:38 AM July 30, 2021 Updated: 12:00 PM July 30, 2021

Councillor Karl Webb will continue as mayor of Huntingdon for another year it was decided at the annual town council meeting.

Councillor Webb was unanimously voted to continue in his role for 2021/22 at the reconvened annual meeting of Huntingdon Town Council last night (July 29) at The Coneygear Centre.

Councillor Padrica Kennington was appointed as deputy mayor for a further year.

The mayor announced that he would be continuing with his support to his nominated charity Dreamdrops – a local organisation that works with children and families who use hospital or specialist children’s health facilities.

Any funds raised during the mayoral year will be awarded to Dreamdrops at the end of Councillor Webb’s term to support the ongoing work of the charity.

The meeting also saw the announcement of the Mayor’s Community Shield winner.

Katie Casey was awarded the shield for her dedication to her role as chairman at the Friends of Stukeley Meadows School PTA.

Guests heard how Katie had been the “driving force behind the team” since becoming chair in 2015, raising tens of thousands of pounds for the school – a record-breaking amount.

At the end of the evening, the mayor presented the late former town clerk, Ted Bocking’s Freedom Scroll to his family.

The scroll was originally granted back in 2016 for Ted’s outstanding service as a town clerk to the town of Huntingdon from 1982 to 2002.

Prior to this, Ted was the clerk to Huntingdon & Godmanchester Borough Council from 1980 until 1982.

Other announcements during the evening saw Hilary Meers-Webb appointed as the mayor of Huntingdon’s mayoress, Dennis Smith appointed as the town’s macebearer, Reverend John Randall as the mayor’s chaplain and Sea Cadet Zach Crennell as the mayor’s cadet.